Raider Report Ep. 137 | Dyess civic leader tour & MAC BBQ

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010285" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This week on the Raider Report, San Angelo Civic Leaders visited Dyess Air Force Base for a mission immersion experience designed to expand their understanding of the Air Force mission beyond Goodfellow’s training environment. In other news, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee hosted a Military Appreciation BBQ, bringing together military members, families, and community supporters for a day of food and entertainment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)