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    Raider Report Ep. 137 | Dyess civic leader tour & MAC BBQ

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    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Renee Finona 

    17th Training Wing

    This week on the Raider Report, San Angelo Civic Leaders visited Dyess Air Force Base for a mission immersion experience designed to expand their understanding of the Air Force mission beyond Goodfellow’s training environment. In other news, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee hosted a Military Appreciation BBQ, bringing together military members, families, and community supporters for a day of food and entertainment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 14:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1010285
    VIRIN: 260609-F-AX516-1001
    Filename: DOD_111764310
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Raider Report Ep. 137 | Dyess civic leader tour & MAC BBQ, by SrA Renee Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dyess Air Force Base
    Raider Report

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