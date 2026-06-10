This week on the Raider Report, San Angelo Civic Leaders visited Dyess Air Force Base for a mission immersion experience designed to expand their understanding of the Air Force mission beyond Goodfellow’s training environment. In other news, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee hosted a Military Appreciation BBQ, bringing together military members, families, and community supporters for a day of food and entertainment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 14:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010285
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-AX516-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111764310
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raider Report Ep. 137 | Dyess civic leader tour & MAC BBQ, by SrA Renee Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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