Celebrity chef visits Fort Hood

Celebrity chef Marc Cummings visits Fort Hood and works alongside U.S. Army culinary specialists assigned to the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command on June 1, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity for Soldiers to enhance their culinary skills, share industry expertise, and strengthen morale through hands-on engagement. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Belle McPherren)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 14:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010283
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-XM626-2971
|Filename:
|DOD_111764304
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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