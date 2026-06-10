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    Celebrity chef visits Fort Hood

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    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Pfc. Belle Mcpherren 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    Celebrity chef Marc Cummings visits Fort Hood and works alongside U.S. Army culinary specialists assigned to the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command on June 1, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity for Soldiers to enhance their culinary skills, share industry expertise, and strengthen morale through hands-on engagement. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Belle McPherren)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 14:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010283
    VIRIN: 260601-A-XM626-2971
    Filename: DOD_111764304
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Celebrity chef visits Fort Hood, by PFC Belle Mcpherren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #FortHood
    #13thACSC

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