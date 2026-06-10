61st Quartermaster physical training

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 61st Quartermaster Battalion participate in a physical training (PT) event on June 5, 2026. The event focused on building unit cohesion, physical readiness, and esprit de corps through organized team-based exercises. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Belle McPherren)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 14:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010281
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-XM626-7540
|Filename:
|DOD_111764298
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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