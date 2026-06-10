(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    61st Quartermaster physical training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Pfc. Belle Mcpherren 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 61st Quartermaster Battalion participate in a physical training (PT) event on June 5, 2026. The event focused on building unit cohesion, physical readiness, and esprit de corps through organized team-based exercises. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Belle McPherren)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 14:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010281
    VIRIN: 260605-A-XM626-7540
    Filename: DOD_111764298
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 61st Quartermaster physical training, by PFC Belle Mcpherren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FortHood
    #13thACSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video