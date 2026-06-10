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    V Corps’ Best Squad Competition day three

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    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    06.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Honce 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to V Corps complete patrol, medical, and CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) lanes during the third day of V Corps’ Best Squad Competition at Grafenwöhr, Germany, June 10, 2026. Teams representing units from across V Corps will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Joseph Honce)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 13:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010265
    VIRIN: 260610-A-AH359-4382
    Filename: DOD_111764153
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE

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    This work, V Corps’ Best Squad Competition day three, by SGT Joseph Honce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    StrongerTogether, VCorps, 366thMPAD26, VBSC, 2CR, 12CAB, 41FAB

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