U.S. Soldiers assigned to V Corps complete patrol, medical, and CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) lanes during the third day of V Corps’ Best Squad Competition at Grafenwöhr, Germany, June 10, 2026. Teams representing units from across V Corps will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Joseph Honce)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 13:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010265
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-AH359-4382
|Filename:
|DOD_111764153
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps’ Best Squad Competition day three, by SGT Joseph Honce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.