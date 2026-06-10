V Corps’ Best Squad Competition day three

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010265" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to V Corps complete patrol, medical, and CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) lanes during the third day of V Corps’ Best Squad Competition at Grafenwöhr, Germany, June 10, 2026. Teams representing units from across V Corps will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Joseph Honce)