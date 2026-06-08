[B-Roll] Tyndall Airmen Execute Tactical C-130 Combat Offload

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010234" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 96th Airlift Squadron participate in combat offload Method B training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 2, 2026. During the exercise, the aircrew kept the aircraft taxiing while crews performed a combat offload of a pallet train, simulating real-world scenarios where time on the ground is severely limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants)