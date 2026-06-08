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    [B-Roll] Tyndall Airmen Execute Tactical C-130 Combat Offload

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 96th Airlift Squadron participate in combat offload Method B training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 2, 2026. During the exercise, the aircrew kept the aircraft taxiing while crews performed a combat offload of a pallet train, simulating real-world scenarios where time on the ground is severely limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 12:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010234
    VIRIN: 260602-F-OB488-1001
    Filename: DOD_111763856
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, [B-Roll] Tyndall Airmen Execute Tactical C-130 Combat Offload, by A1C Courtney McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    Tyndall
    training
    combat
    C-130

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