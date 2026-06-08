U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 96th Airlift Squadron participate in combat offload Method B training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 2, 2026. During the exercise, the aircrew kept the aircraft taxiing while crews performed a combat offload of a pallet train, simulating real-world scenarios where time on the ground is severely limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 12:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010234
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-OB488-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111763856
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, [B-Roll] Tyndall Airmen Execute Tactical C-130 Combat Offload, by A1C Courtney McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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