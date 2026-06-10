U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 211th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 311th Sustainment Command, from Los Angeles, California, conduct vehicle movement operations at a Central Receiving and Shipping Point, during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 8, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Richard Cole)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010223
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-FL622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111763748
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Sentinel Justice: Central Receiving and Shipping Point (CRSP) B-roll, by SSG Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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