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    Operation Sentinel Justice: Central Receiving and Shipping Point (CRSP) B-roll

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Cole 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 211th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 311th Sustainment Command, from Los Angeles, California, conduct vehicle movement operations at a Central Receiving and Shipping Point, during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 8, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Richard Cole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 11:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010223
    VIRIN: 260608-A-FL622-1001
    Filename: DOD_111763748
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Operation Sentinel Justice: Central Receiving and Shipping Point (CRSP) B-roll, by SSG Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Reserve, Operation Sentinel Justice, Large Scale Combat Operations, USAR, field training

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