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    Target of interest spotted by Air and Marine Operations, 40 migrants apprehended near Puerto Rico

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    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Ozzy Trevino 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, detected a vessel with 40 migrants onboard near Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico.

    On June 6, at approximately 12:28 a.m., the Caribbean Air and Marine Operations Center (CAMOC) detected a target of interest west of Desecheo Island. CAMOC relayed the information to a National Air Security Operations Center DHC-8 aircrew, who located the 25- to 30-foot rustic vessel with multiple people onboard.

    The vessel appeared disabled and unable to make way. The DHC-8 aircrew maintained surveillance and guided a U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) cutter to the location. As the cutter approached, the vessel began moving toward Puerto Rico’s shoreline.

    USCG intercepted the vessel at around 2:00 a.m. Forty individuals were apprehended - 36 nationals from the Dominican Republic (34 adult males, 2 adult females), three Haitian nationals (all adult males), and one Uzbekistan national (adult male).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010203
    VIRIN: 260530-H-XI905-1101
    Filename: DOD_111763438
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US

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    This work, Target of interest spotted by Air and Marine Operations, 40 migrants apprehended near Puerto Rico, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Customs and Border Protection
    Air and Marine Operations
    DTH26

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