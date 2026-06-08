Target of interest spotted by Air and Marine Operations, 40 migrants apprehended near Puerto Rico

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Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, detected a vessel with 40 migrants onboard near Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico.



On June 6, at approximately 12:28 a.m., the Caribbean Air and Marine Operations Center (CAMOC) detected a target of interest west of Desecheo Island. CAMOC relayed the information to a National Air Security Operations Center DHC-8 aircrew, who located the 25- to 30-foot rustic vessel with multiple people onboard.



The vessel appeared disabled and unable to make way. The DHC-8 aircrew maintained surveillance and guided a U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) cutter to the location. As the cutter approached, the vessel began moving toward Puerto Rico’s shoreline.



USCG intercepted the vessel at around 2:00 a.m. Forty individuals were apprehended - 36 nationals from the Dominican Republic (34 adult males, 2 adult females), three Haitian nationals (all adult males), and one Uzbekistan national (adult male).