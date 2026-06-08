Inside Sellier & Bellot: producing millions of rounds of ammunition daily

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010202" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SYNOPSIS

A robust and flexible defence industry contributes to strengthening military readiness across the Alliance. NATO countries are increasing defence investments and expanding production capacity to ensure the supply meets demand.

Sellier & Bellot, an ammunition factory based in Vlašim, Czechia and founded in 1825, produces millions of rounds of ammunition every day through a highly automated precision manufacturing process.

From molten lead and brass sheets transformed into bullets and casings, to high-speed presses, rigorous quality inspections, and final packaging by skilled workers, this inside look captures the scale, craftsmanship and engineering behind one of the world’s oldest ammunition manufacturers supplying small arms ammunition to a variety of NATO allies.





Interviews with the CEO of the company and a worker from the manufacturing department, speaking of the importance of the industry to the Vlašim region.





SHOTLIST



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – LEAD CABLES ON ROLLERS

(00:19) LEAD BULLETS

(00:31) VARIOUS SHOTS – BRASS CASINGS BEING MADE FROM BRASS SHEETS

(01:31) BRASS BULLET CASINGS

(01:39) VARIOUS SHOTS – BULLET PRESSES MAKING BULLETS

(02:03) VARIOUS SHOTS – BULLETS MOVING THROUGH MACHINE PRESS

(02:15) WORKER CHECKING BULLET SIZES

(02:21) WORKER DROPPING BULLETS INTO CONTAINER

(02:25) BULLET PRESS

(02:33) VARIOUS SHOTS – BULLETS AND CASINGS COMING OFF PRODUCTION LINE

(05:31) VARIOUS SHOTS – BULLETS MOVING THROUGH PRODUCTION LINE

(06:01) VARIOUS SHOTS – BULLETS PACKED INTO CASES ON PALLETS

(06:06) VARIOUS SHOTS – WORKERS PACKING BULLETS INTO CASES

(06:42) VARIOUS SHOTS – PALLETS OF AMMUNITION BEING MOVED AROUND AUTOMATED WAREHOUSE

(07:53) VARIOUS SHOTS – WORKER TEST FIRING AMMUNITION

(08:10) VARIOUS SHOTS NO SOUND– FROZEN AMMUNITION BEING PREPARED FOR TEST FIRING

(08:27) VARIOUS SHOTS – WORKER TEST FIRING AMMUNITION FROM A CZ BREN ASSAULT RIFLE

(08:53) VARIOUS SHOTS NO SOUND - WORKER TEST FIRING AMMUNITION FROM A CZ BREN ASSAULT RIFLE

(10:52) VARIOUS SHOTS NO SOUND – WORKER POSING IN FRONT OF SELLIER & BELLOT SIGN HOLDING A CZ BREN ASSAULT RIFLE

(11:09) VARIOUS SHOTS – WORKER MOVING THROUGH FACTORY AND INSPECTING AMMUNITION

(11:48) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH –

Vladimir Rada, CEO Sellier & Bellot

‘So last year we celebrated impressive 200 years of the company production. Anyway, in 1936, we moved here to Vlasim. And this year we are celebrating 90 years where we are occupying this production plant.

So Sellier & Bellot is exporting to more than 70 countries around the world. One third is dedicated for Europe where the significant part of the production is going to NATO armies.



We produce globally 1.5 billion rounds.



In our production plant where we are now, Sellier & Bellot is able to produce 1.5 billion rounds of ammunition, which means per day we are able to produce 4 million rounds.

We continuously invest in our research and development. Of course, with very close cooperation and interaction with our customers.

The research and development of anti-drone ammunition. It should support first the soldiers

and then we would like to also offer them once we have it, the solution that they will feel more safer.

Specifically, this ammunition is, we are thinking that we would like to test it with our allies

and with our customers from the army side, where it should be dedicated. On this one, and I have to say it's valid for all our research and development research and develop the ammunition because it is clearly tested on the firearms, which are used by NATO partners.

We would like to also support our customers with the newly developed ammunition. For example, it might be for especially NATO use the anti-drone ammunition, which might be used directly on the field as a protection of the soldiers, which is completely right now the case.

If there will be demand, we will definitely grow in terms of product production. And we are thinking to increase the capacity. But it has to be hand in hand with the requirements, let's say coming from our customers.

So Sellier & Bellot is part of the defence industry, which protects our way of life.

In Sellier & Bellot working approximately 1.7 thousand people, which create very nice community in Vlašim region.

The jobs are very different, but on the other side, very interesting. And if the employee would like to be part of our company, we can offer also the stable employment.

For us and for many of people who are working in our company, we are proud to own this company because it's still impressive to work for a 200-year-old company.

S&B is unique to one point that we are able to produce the ammunition from the beginning to the end. We can start from the bullets, through the cases, through the primers. Then it is loaded and at the end we have the purely nice ammunition.

if we say the process simply, then we will take the brass and from the balls, we can make the bullet and the cases, which are two main parts

of the ammunition.

Then third part, it is a primer, which is also, let's say, done from the brass. But we are mixing some kind of chemical component that will have all the conditions which we need for the ammunition. Then we fulfill in the cases with the primers with a propellant, and when we will put it at the end and mount it with a bullet, we have simple and nice cartridge.

From the beginning till the end to have one single round, it is approximately one day. So, and this one, we are doing this 4 million times, which is the resulting in the capacity of 1.5 billion per year.

And through this simple production chain, the defence industry is protecting our way of life.’

(15:43) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH –

Filip Volek, Manufacturing department, Sellier & Bellot

Yes because in school, we study only the theoretical part of construction of the ammunition.

It's very important because our company has a lot of specialist positions, which means that we need a lot of specialists, young people, yeah, for these roles in our company,

We didn't only produce the ammunition, we produce the primers and the machines for loading. One of them is behind me.

It's very important, this company, for our region because it gives the financial stability in our region. It gives young people a chance to stay in a region and to build a professional career in a field which is now growing.

Our company can offer a good job for technical specialist, for the chemists, yeah and for other people, which are interesting in this industry.

It's a good feeling and I am proud that I am a member of our company. So last year, our company celebrated the 200th anniversary, and, it's a tradition in our city Vlašim.

And the tradition, it's continuing.’