U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division reenlist to extend their time in service at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 31, 2026. Reenlisting commonly implies an individual has completed their initial term of service chooses to rejoin the armed forces, thereby renewing their commitment to serve. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 11:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010197
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-SA954-4621
|Filename:
|DOD_111763334
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division reenlistment video (B-roll) for social media), by SSG Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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