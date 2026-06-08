3rd Infantry Division reenlistment video (B-roll) for social media)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010197" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division reenlist to extend their time in service at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 31, 2026. Reenlisting commonly implies an individual has completed their initial term of service chooses to rejoin the armed forces, thereby renewing their commitment to serve. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera)