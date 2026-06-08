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    3rd Infantry Division reenlistment video (B-roll) for social media)

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    3rd Infantry Division

    A U.S. Soldier with the 3rd Infantry Division reenlist to extend his time in service at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 31, 2026. Reenlisting commonly implies an individual has completed their initial term of service chooses to rejoin the armed forces, thereby renewing their commitment to serve. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 11:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010196
    VIRIN: 260331-A-SA954-1018
    Filename: DOD_111763283
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, 3rd Infantry Division reenlistment video (B-roll) for social media), by SSG Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #3ID
    #XVIIIABC
    #reenlistment
    #18ABNCORP

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