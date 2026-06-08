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    Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts UUV operations during BALTOPS 2026

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    LATVIA

    06.09.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona 

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    260609-N-HS756-1001 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 9, 2026) Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) operations during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 9, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 09:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010189
    VIRIN: 260609-N-HS756-1001
    Filename: DOD_111763058
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts UUV operations during BALTOPS 2026, by PO3 Sisi Lopez Barahona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    BALTOPS
    Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group 1
    UUVGRU

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