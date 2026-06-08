Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts UUV operations during BALTOPS 2026

260609-N-HS756-1001 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 9, 2026) Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) operations during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 9, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 09:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010189
|VIRIN:
|260609-N-HS756-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111763058
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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