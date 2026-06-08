B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines Conduct Hoist Training Aboard USS Portland

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct hoist training with a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 from the flight deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in the South China Sea, June 10, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Avery Wayland)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 10:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010181
|VIRIN:
|260609-M-TI498-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111762945
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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