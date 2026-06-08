Joan Mann Special Sports Day 2026

U.S. Air Force Airmen and local community members participate in the 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2026. The annual event brought together service members and special needs athletes for a day of athletic activities and camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force video by Airmen 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 07:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010171
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-XJ093-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111762828
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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