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    Joan Mann Special Sports Day 2026

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    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.03.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and local community members participate in the 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2026. The annual event brought together service members and special needs athletes for a day of athletic activities and camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force video by Airmen 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 07:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010171
    VIRIN: 260604-F-XJ093-1001
    Filename: DOD_111762828
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joan Mann Special Sports Day 2026, by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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