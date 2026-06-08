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    Wolf 66 takes her last flight as 8th FW CC

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    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn “Wolf” Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, completes her final flight at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 5, 2026. The fini-flight is an Air Force tradition celebrating a pilot's career and achievements prior to a permanent change of station or retirement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 00:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010149
    VIRIN: 260605-F-ER993-1001
    Filename: DOD_111762285
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

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    This work, Wolf 66 takes her last flight as 8th FW CC, by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    Fini-flight
    8th FW
    Wolf 66

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