Wolf 66 takes her last flight as 8th FW CC

U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn “Wolf” Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, completes her final flight at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 5, 2026. The fini-flight is an Air Force tradition celebrating a pilot's career and achievements prior to a permanent change of station or retirement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 00:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010149
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-ER993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111762285
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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