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    Culture of Fitness: Sit Ups

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    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Travis Burcham, Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority, Joshua DuFrane and Senior Airman Phil Edwards

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    This video demonstrates proper form in performing the sit up part of the Physical Fitness Assessment

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 22:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010141
    VIRIN: 260609-D-HR740-1002
    PIN: 000002
    Filename: DOD_111762199
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Culture of Fitness: Sit Ups, by Travis Burcham, SSgt Elijah Dority, Joshua DuFrane and SrA Phil Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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