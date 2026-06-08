This video demonstrates proper form in performing the push up part of the Physical Fitness Assessment
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 22:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010140
|VIRIN:
|260609-D-HR740-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111762197
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Culture of Fitness: Push Ups, by Travis Burcham, SSgt Elijah Dority, Joshua DuFrane and SrA Phil Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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