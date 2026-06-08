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    Suicide Prevention Recognition Ceremony Honoree: Army National Guard: North Dakota Army National Guard

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    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Elena Shansby 

    Defense Suicide Prevention Office

    DSPO recognizes the North Dakota Army National Guard and their exceptional dedication to suicide prevention through their impactful “Connect to Protect” campaign. Collaborating with key partners such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services, and the North Dakota Governor’s Office, they hosted 35 events across eight cities, produced a podcast, supported a gubernatorial proclamation, and engaged more than 3,000 community members. Their efforts included distributing gun locks, promoting lethal means safety, and enhancing awareness of protective factors and warning signs. Their work exemplifies a strong commitment to building a safer, more informed community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 21:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1010139
    VIRIN: 250904-D-BF892-5782
    Filename: DOD_111762126
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: US

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    This work, Suicide Prevention Recognition Ceremony Honoree: Army National Guard: North Dakota Army National Guard, by Elena Shansby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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