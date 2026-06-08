DSPO recognizes the North Dakota Army National Guard and their exceptional dedication to suicide prevention through their impactful “Connect to Protect” campaign. Collaborating with key partners such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services, and the North Dakota Governor’s Office, they hosted 35 events across eight cities, produced a podcast, supported a gubernatorial proclamation, and engaged more than 3,000 community members. Their efforts included distributing gun locks, promoting lethal means safety, and enhancing awareness of protective factors and warning signs. Their work exemplifies a strong commitment to building a safer, more informed community.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 21:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1010139
|VIRIN:
|250904-D-BF892-5782
|Filename:
|DOD_111762126
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Prevention Recognition Ceremony Honoree: Army National Guard: North Dakota Army National Guard, by Elena Shansby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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