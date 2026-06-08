Staff Sgt. Austin Clark, a radar section chief with 1st Battalion, 206th Field Artillery Regiment, explains how field artillery radar operators support live-fire training at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, June 5, 2026. Radar operators tracked artillery rounds during annual training to confirm rounds remained within the designated safety area and provide support to Alpha Battery and Charlie Battery as they conducted fire missions.
The 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas Army National Guard, conducted annual training from May 30, 2026, to June 13, 2026, at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center to build readiness, strengthen individual and collective proficiency, and prepare Soldiers for future state and federal missions. Annual training provides units the opportunity to validate combat skills, refine leader development and increase lethality across the brigade.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 08:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010132
|VIRIN:
|260608-Z-CP903-2001
|PIN:
|030626
|Filename:
|DOD_111762001
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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