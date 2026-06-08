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    U.S. Brazil Distinguished Visitor Coast Guard Visit

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    Senior leaders with Marine Forces South, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. 4th Fleet, Coast Guard Southeast District, Marinha do Brasil (Brazilian Navy) and the Corpo de Fuzileiros Navais (Brazilian marine corps) tour the Hale Boggs Federal Building and U.S. Coast Guard Station New Orleans during a Maritime Staff Talk in New Orleans, June 09, 2026. This MST reinforced the long-standing Partnership between the U.S. and Brazilian Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 22:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010113
    VIRIN: 260609-M-AD648-1001
    Filename: DOD_111761949
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, U.S. Brazil Distinguished Visitor Coast Guard Visit, by Sgt Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MARFORSOUTH
    Marines
    Coast Guard
    Heartland District

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