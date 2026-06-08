U.S. Brazil Distinguished Visitor Coast Guard Visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010113" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior leaders with Marine Forces South, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. 4th Fleet, Coast Guard Southeast District, Marinha do Brasil (Brazilian Navy) and the Corpo de Fuzileiros Navais (Brazilian marine corps) tour the Hale Boggs Federal Building and U.S. Coast Guard Station New Orleans during a Maritime Staff Talk in New Orleans, June 09, 2026. This MST reinforced the long-standing Partnership between the U.S. and Brazilian Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre)