U.S. Brazil Distinguished Visitor Coast Guard Visit

Senior leaders with Marine Forces South, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. 4th Fleet, Coast Guard Southeast District, Marinha do Brasil (Brazilian Navy) and the Corpo de Fuzileiros Navais (Brazilian marine corps) tour the Hale Boggs Federal Building and U.S. Coast Guard Station New Orleans during a Maritime Staff Talk in New Orleans, June 09, 2026. This MST reinforced the long-standing Partnership between the U.S. and Brazilian Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 22:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010113
|VIRIN:
|260609-M-AD648-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111761949
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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