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    B-Roll: 1st Civil Affairs Group Change of Command

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael T. Aldridge relinquishes command to Col. Troy M. Tofflemeyer during the 1st Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 5, 2026. 1st CAG provides civil affairs forces capable of conducting civil-military operations, engaging civilian populations and leaders and enhancing understanding of the civil environment in support of global operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 18:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010100
    VIRIN: 260605-M-VO268-1003
    Filename: DOD_111761741
    Length: 00:32:52
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: 1st Civil Affairs Group Change of Command, by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    I MEF
    Ceremony
    Leadership
    Camp Pendleton
    Change of Command

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