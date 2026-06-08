B-Roll: 1st Civil Affairs Group Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010100" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael T. Aldridge relinquishes command to Col. Troy M. Tofflemeyer during the 1st Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 5, 2026. 1st CAG provides civil affairs forces capable of conducting civil-military operations, engaging civilian populations and leaders and enhancing understanding of the civil environment in support of global operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)