B-Roll: 1st Civil Affairs Group Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael T. Aldridge relinquishes command to Col. Troy M. Tofflemeyer during the 1st Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 5, 2026. 1st CAG provides civil affairs forces capable of conducting civil-military operations, engaging civilian populations and leaders and enhancing understanding of the civil environment in support of global operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 18:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010100
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-VO268-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111761741
|Length:
|00:32:52
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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