1st MARDIV Band performs at the Portland Rose Festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010097" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division Band march in the Grand Floral Starlight Parade during the Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week, in Portland, Oregon, June 6, 2026. The Portland Rose Festival was a part of Portland Fleet Week and provided the opportunity to build community relations and for the citizens of Oregon to interact with Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stella Tedesco)