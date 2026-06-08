1st MARDIV Band performs at the Portland Rose Festival

U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division Band march in the Grand Floral Starlight Parade during the Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week, in Portland, Oregon, June 6, 2026. The Portland Rose Festival was a part of Portland Fleet Week and provided the opportunity to build community relations and for the citizens of Oregon to interact with Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stella Tedesco)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 17:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010096
|VIRIN:
|260606-M-AW426-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111761582
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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