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    1st MARDIV Band performs at the Portland Rose Festival

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    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Cpl. Stella Tedesco 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division Band march in the Grand Floral Starlight Parade during the Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week, in Portland, Oregon, June 6, 2026. The Portland Rose Festival was a part of Portland Fleet Week and provided the opportunity to build community relations and for the citizens of Oregon to interact with Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stella Tedesco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 17:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010096
    VIRIN: 260606-M-AW426-1001
    Filename: DOD_111761582
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US

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    This work, 1st MARDIV Band performs at the Portland Rose Festival, by Cpl Stella Tedesco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marine Corps, Portland Rose Festival, 1st Marine Division, Blue Diamond, Band, parade

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