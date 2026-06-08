B-Roll: 1st Civil Affairs Group Sgt. Maj. Robert K. Lusk Retirement Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010095" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Robert K. Lusk, former senior enlisted leader of 1st Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserves, holds his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 5, 2026. Lusk served honorably for nearly 30 years as a communications and reconnaissance Marine, serving in leadership billets across the Marine Corps Reserve and supported Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Luciano)