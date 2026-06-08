JEMX 2026 Wrap Up Video

U.S., NATO, and partner nation military medical professionals participated in the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026, from May 31- Jun. 4, 2026, on Fort Hood, Texas. JEMX-26 provided interoperability across Army, Navy, and Air Force medical teams and NATO partners with unparalleled hands-on training in combat casualty care, preparing medical professionals for the complexities of modern operational environments. (U.S Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 16:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010091
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-MA608-1038
|Filename:
|DOD_111761498
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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