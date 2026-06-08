(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dardanelle Lock and Dam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Jay Woods 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    Aerial imagery captured June 8, 2026, near Dardanelle, Arkansas, features the Dardanelle Lock and Dam, one of 18 navigation locks and dams that make up the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. The navigation system supports an average of approximately 11.3 million tons of commercial cargo annually and plays a vital role in regional commerce and transportation throughout Arkansas and Oklahoma.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 16:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010082
    VIRIN: 260608-D-NJ924-2178
    PIN: 111111
    Filename: DOD_111761463
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dardanelle Lock and Dam, by Jay Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video