video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010082" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aerial imagery captured June 8, 2026, near Dardanelle, Arkansas, features the Dardanelle Lock and Dam, one of 18 navigation locks and dams that make up the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. The navigation system supports an average of approximately 11.3 million tons of commercial cargo annually and plays a vital role in regional commerce and transportation throughout Arkansas and Oklahoma.