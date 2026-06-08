Aerial imagery captured June 8, 2026, near Dardanelle, Arkansas, features the Dardanelle Lock and Dam, one of 18 navigation locks and dams that make up the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. The navigation system supports an average of approximately 11.3 million tons of commercial cargo annually and plays a vital role in regional commerce and transportation throughout Arkansas and Oklahoma.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 16:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010082
|VIRIN:
|260608-D-NJ924-2178
|PIN:
|111111
|Filename:
|DOD_111761463
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dardanelle Lock and Dam, by Jay Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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