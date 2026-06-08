B-roll video shows U.S. Airmen assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th ARW refueling a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing during a training mission over the Midwest, June 3, 2026. Aerial refueling capabilities allow tanker aircraft to extend the mission capabilities of other aircraft without need for landing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman and Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 16:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010076
|VIRIN:
|260609-Z-NT229-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111761374
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll video of B-52 refueling, by SSgt Tylon Chapman and A1C Alexa Prieto-Velasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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