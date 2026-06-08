B-roll video of B-52 refueling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010076" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll video shows U.S. Airmen assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th ARW refueling a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing during a training mission over the Midwest, June 3, 2026. Aerial refueling capabilities allow tanker aircraft to extend the mission capabilities of other aircraft without need for landing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman and Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco)