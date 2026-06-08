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    B-roll video of B-52 refueling

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    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman and Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows U.S. Airmen assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th ARW refueling a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing during a training mission over the Midwest, June 3, 2026. Aerial refueling capabilities allow tanker aircraft to extend the mission capabilities of other aircraft without need for landing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman and Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010076
    VIRIN: 260609-Z-NT229-1001
    Filename: DOD_111761374
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll video of B-52 refueling, by SSgt Tylon Chapman and A1C Alexa Prieto-Velasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    aerial refueling
    185th ARW
    307th Bomb Wing
    KC-135 Stratortanker
    B-52 Stratofortess
    Iowa Air Naitonal Guard

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