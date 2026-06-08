Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces train tactical airlift prior to Ramstein Flag 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010069" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, and Danish Defence forces unload vehicles from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a tactical airlift training event in Thisted, Kingdom of Denmark, June 3, 2026. Ahead of Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard conducted bilateral training with Danish Defence forces to enhance interoperability and demonstrate a shared commitment to regional security, deterrence, and Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)