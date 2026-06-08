U.S. Airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, and Danish Defence forces unload vehicles from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a tactical airlift training event in Thisted, Kingdom of Denmark, June 3, 2026. Ahead of Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard conducted bilateral training with Danish Defence forces to enhance interoperability and demonstrate a shared commitment to regional security, deterrence, and Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010069
|VIRIN:
|260603-Z-UY654-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111761156
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|DK
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces train tactical airlift prior to Ramstein Flag 2026, by MSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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