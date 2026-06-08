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    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces train tactical airlift prior to Ramstein Flag 2026

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    DENMARK

    06.03.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, and Danish Defence forces unload vehicles from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a tactical airlift training event in Thisted, Kingdom of Denmark, June 3, 2026. Ahead of Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard conducted bilateral training with Danish Defence forces to enhance interoperability and demonstrate a shared commitment to regional security, deterrence, and Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010069
    VIRIN: 260603-Z-UY654-1001
    Filename: DOD_111761156
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: DK

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces train tactical airlift prior to Ramstein Flag 2026, by MSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    123AW
    National Guard
    C130
    RAFL26DNK

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