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    GVSC fosters next-generation robotics innovators at 33rd annual IGVC

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    ROCHESTER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Jennifer DeHaan 

    DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    University student teams from all over the world and scientists and engineers from the U.S. Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center came together at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan for the 33rd annual Intelligent Ground Vehicle Competition June 1, 2026. For more than three decades, this competition has challenged participants to design, build, and test autonomous vehicles against real-world constraints and rigorous performance standards.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 15:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010065
    VIRIN: 260601-A-BB164-2706
    Filename: DOD_111761009
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: ROCHESTER, MICHIGAN, US

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    This work, GVSC fosters next-generation robotics innovators at 33rd annual IGVC, by Jennifer DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    GVSC fosters next-generation robotics innovators at 33rd annual IGVC

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    TAGS

    robotics
    autonomous vehicle
    IGVC
    GVSC

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