University student teams from all over the world and scientists and engineers from the U.S. Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center came together at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan for the 33rd annual Intelligent Ground Vehicle Competition June 1, 2026. For more than three decades, this competition has challenged participants to design, build, and test autonomous vehicles against real-world constraints and rigorous performance standards.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 15:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010065
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-BB164-2706
|Filename:
|DOD_111761009
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|ROCHESTER, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GVSC fosters next-generation robotics innovators at 33rd annual IGVC, by Jennifer DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
GVSC fosters next-generation robotics innovators at 33rd annual IGVC
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