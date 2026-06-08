GVSC fosters next-generation robotics innovators at 33rd annual IGVC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010065" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

University student teams from all over the world and scientists and engineers from the U.S. Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center came together at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan for the 33rd annual Intelligent Ground Vehicle Competition June 1, 2026. For more than three decades, this competition has challenged participants to design, build, and test autonomous vehicles against real-world constraints and rigorous performance standards.