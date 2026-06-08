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    Department of the Air Force Leaders Discuss FY27 Budget With Senate Appropriations Committee

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    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman testify on the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal year 2027 budget request during a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee in Washington, June 9, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 13:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1010030
    Filename: DOD_111760452
    Length: 01:20:35
    Location: US

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