Department of the Air Force Leaders Discuss FY27 Budget With Senate Appropriations Committee

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman testify on the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal year 2027 budget request during a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee in Washington, June 9, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 13:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1010030
|Filename:
|DOD_111760452
|Length:
|01:20:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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