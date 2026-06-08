B-Roll: Coast Guard conducts joint operation in Baltimore

Coast Guard inspectors from Sector Maryland - National Capital Region examine containers in the Port of Baltimore, March 20, 2026. They were looking for undeclared hazards during a multi-agency strike force operation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 13:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010029
|VIRIN:
|260320-G-KS346-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111760450
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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