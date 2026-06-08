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    B-Roll: Coast Guard conducts joint operation in Baltimore

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    Coast Guard inspectors from Sector Maryland - National Capital Region examine containers in the Port of Baltimore, March 20, 2026. They were looking for undeclared hazards during a multi-agency strike force operation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010029
    VIRIN: 260320-G-KS346-1001
    Filename: DOD_111760450
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Port of Baltimore
    MASFO
    marine science technicians
    Coast Guard
    inspection
    Sector Maryland - National Capital Region

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