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    Kids Fishing Derby interview

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    MULDRAUGH, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Alex Murphy, Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Kids Fishing Derby event lead, provides details on the event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 12:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010023
    VIRIN: 260606-A-GF376-2160
    Filename: DOD_111760347
    Length: 00:11:11
    Location: MULDRAUGH, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kids Fishing Derby interview, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Kids Fishing Derby

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