Kids Fishing Derby interview

Alex Murphy, Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Kids Fishing Derby event lead, provides details on the event.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 12:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010023
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-GF376-2160
|Filename:
|DOD_111760347
|Length:
|00:11:11
|Location:
|MULDRAUGH, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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