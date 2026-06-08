Faces of the Force: Maj. Kenneth G. Welch – "The Power of Positivity"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010021" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Kenneth Welch may be new to acquisitions, but he’s no stranger to the Army. With 11 years of active-duty experience, he’s learned that a positive attitude can change everything—from how you approach challenges to how others respond to you. By staying open, adaptable and optimistic, Welch has found that each experience brings unexpected growth and lasting impact. As assistant program manager for the Product Manager, Medium Caliber Ammunition, specifically within the Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) team, Welch manages the cost, schedule and performance of an emerging C-UAS program daily. Read his full #FacesoftheForce profile.