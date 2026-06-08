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    Faces of the Force: Maj. Kenneth G. Welch – "The Power of Positivity"

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    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Cheryl Marino 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    Maj. Kenneth Welch may be new to acquisitions, but he’s no stranger to the Army. With 11 years of active-duty experience, he’s learned that a positive attitude can change everything—from how you approach challenges to how others respond to you. By staying open, adaptable and optimistic, Welch has found that each experience brings unexpected growth and lasting impact. As assistant program manager for the Product Manager, Medium Caliber Ammunition, specifically within the Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) team, Welch manages the cost, schedule and performance of an emerging C-UAS program daily. Read his full #FacesoftheForce profile.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 15:45
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1010021
    VIRIN: 260609-A-WF349-3153
    Filename: DOD_111760314
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

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