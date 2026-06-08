Maj. Kenneth Welch may be new to acquisitions, but he’s no stranger to the Army. With 11 years of active-duty experience, he’s learned that a positive attitude can change everything—from how you approach challenges to how others respond to you. By staying open, adaptable and optimistic, Welch has found that each experience brings unexpected growth and lasting impact. As assistant program manager for the Product Manager, Medium Caliber Ammunition, specifically within the Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) team, Welch manages the cost, schedule and performance of an emerging C-UAS program daily. Read his full #FacesoftheForce profile.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 15:45
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1010021
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-WF349-3153
|Filename:
|DOD_111760314
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of the Force: Maj. Kenneth G. Welch – "The Power of Positivity", by Cheryl Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Power of Positivity – Maj. Kenneth G. Welch
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