UCT One and Royal Netherlands Navy Divers Conduct Boat Ramp Construction in Liepaja

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010016" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), and Royal Netherlands Navy divers move equipment near the project site during placement of a concrete toe block for a boat ramp construction project during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 7, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.