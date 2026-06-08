U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), and Royal Netherlands Navy divers move equipment near the project site during placement of a concrete toe block for a boat ramp construction project during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 7, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 12:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010016
|VIRIN:
|260607-N-XT273-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111760213
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|LIEPAJA, LV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UCT One and Royal Netherlands Navy Divers Conduct Boat Ramp Construction in Liepaja, by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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