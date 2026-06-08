Airmen, civilians, family members and mission partners attend a 42d Air Base Wing change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia N. Toliver to Col. Mike Gallucci. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010015
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-UQ930-1032
|Filename:
|DOD_111760205
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 42d ABW Change of Command - B-roll, by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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