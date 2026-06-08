(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    42d ABW Change of Command - B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Airmen, civilians, family members and mission partners attend a 42d Air Base Wing change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia N. Toliver to Col. Mike Gallucci. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 11:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010015
    VIRIN: 260605-F-UQ930-1032
    Filename: DOD_111760205
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42d ABW Change of Command - B-roll, by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42d ABW
    ceremony
    change of command
    Honor Guard
    Col. Mike Gallucci

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video