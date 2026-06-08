V Corps’ Best Squad Competition Day 2

U.S. Soldiers assigned to V Corps, complete patrol, medical, and CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) lanes during the second day of V Corps’ Best Squad Competition at Grafenwöhr, Germany, June 9, 2026. Teams representing units from across V Corps will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Derek Combs)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 14:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010008
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-GG576-9017
|Filename:
|DOD_111760128
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|DE
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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