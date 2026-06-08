(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V Corps’ Best Squad Competition Day 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    06.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Derek Combs 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to V Corps, complete patrol, medical, and CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) lanes during the second day of V Corps’ Best Squad Competition at Grafenwöhr, Germany, June 9, 2026. Teams representing units from across V Corps will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Derek Combs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010008
    VIRIN: 260609-A-GG576-9017
    Filename: DOD_111760128
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps’ Best Squad Competition Day 2, by SGT Derek Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2CR
    12CAB
    StrongerTogether
    41FAB
    366thMPAD26
    VBSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video