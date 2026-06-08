DCDC Command Video

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. - This multimedia video production highlights the mission and capabilities of the Department of War Cyber Defense Command (DCDC), showcasing its unified force approach to network operations, security, and defense across the Department of War Information Network (DoWIN). DCDC's mission covers a broad range of activities , including proactive, threat-informed steps to reduce cyber risk and leading the response to attacks against the DoWIN to ensure network operations remain agile and resilient. (Department of War video by Bill Blythe and Emre Tufekcioglu)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010003
|VIRIN:
|260602-D-D0772-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111760080
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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