DCDC Command Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010003" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. - This multimedia video production highlights the mission and capabilities of the Department of War Cyber Defense Command (DCDC), showcasing its unified force approach to network operations, security, and defense across the Department of War Information Network (DoWIN). DCDC's mission covers a broad range of activities , including proactive, threat-informed steps to reduce cyber risk and leading the response to attacks against the DoWIN to ensure network operations remain agile and resilient. (Department of War video by Bill Blythe and Emre Tufekcioglu)