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    DCDC Command Video

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    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Video by John Blythe 

    DoD Cyber Defense Command

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. - This multimedia video production highlights the mission and capabilities of the Department of War Cyber Defense Command (DCDC), showcasing its unified force approach to network operations, security, and defense across the Department of War Information Network (DoWIN). DCDC's mission covers a broad range of activities , including proactive, threat-informed steps to reduce cyber risk and leading the response to attacks against the DoWIN to ensure network operations remain agile and resilient. (Department of War video by Bill Blythe and Emre Tufekcioglu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010003
    VIRIN: 260602-D-D0772-1001
    Filename: DOD_111760080
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, DCDC Command Video, by John Blythe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cyber security
    network defense
    dcdc
    DOWIN

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