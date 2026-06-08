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    Parris Island Corpsmen Recite Corpsman Pledge

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    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen stationed on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island recite the Corpsman Pledge on MCRD PI, S.C., June 4, 2026. Established on June 17, 1898, the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps is made up of corpsmen, known as "docs" to Marines, who are responsible for providing medical support to the Navy and Marine Corps team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacob Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 10:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010000
    VIRIN: 260604-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_111760039
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Parris Island Corpsmen Recite Corpsman Pledge, by Sgt Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Parris Island
    doc
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    corpsman

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