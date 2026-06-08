Parris Island Corpsmen Recite Corpsman Pledge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010000" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen stationed on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island recite the Corpsman Pledge on MCRD PI, S.C., June 4, 2026. Established on June 17, 1898, the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps is made up of corpsmen, known as "docs" to Marines, who are responsible for providing medical support to the Navy and Marine Corps team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacob Richardson)