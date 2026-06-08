Parris Island Corpsmen Recite Corpsman Pledge

U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen stationed on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island recite the Corpsman Pledge on MCRD PI, S.C., June 4, 2026. Established on June 17, 1898, the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps is made up of corpsmen, known as "docs" to Marines, who are responsible for providing medical support to the Navy and Marine Corps team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 10:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010000
|VIRIN:
|260604-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111760039
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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