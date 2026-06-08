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    Senate Subcommittee Discusses FY27 DOW Personnel Needs

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    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    The Senate Armed Services Committee’s personnel subcommittee discusses future War Department personnel needs during a session on the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act in Washington, June 9, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 10:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1009996
    Filename: DOD_111759903
    Length: 00:15:35
    Location: US

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