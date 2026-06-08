Senate Subcommittee Discusses FY27 DOW Personnel Needs

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s personnel subcommittee discusses future War Department personnel needs during a session on the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act in Washington, June 9, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 10:08
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1009996
|Filename:
|DOD_111759903
|Length:
|00:15:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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