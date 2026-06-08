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    D-Day 82nd Anniversary - Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony

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    NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth joined Allies and World War II veterans to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery, France.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 09:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1009988
    VIRIN: 260606-F-OK286-1001
    Filename: DOD_111759695
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day 82nd Anniversary - Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony, by SrA Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    AFN
    StongAndStrategic

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