D-Day 82nd Anniversary - Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth joined Allies and World War II veterans to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery, France.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 09:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1009988
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-OK286-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111759695
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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