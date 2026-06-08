Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts UUV operations during BALTOPS 2026

260608-N-HI500-1001 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 8, 2026) Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) operations during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 8, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 05:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009950
|VIRIN:
|260608-N-HI500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111759533
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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