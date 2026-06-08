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    Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts UUV operations during BALTOPS 2026

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    LATVIA

    06.07.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    260608-N-HI500-1001 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 8, 2026) Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) operations during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 8, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 05:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009950
    VIRIN: 260608-N-HI500-1001
    Filename: DOD_111759533
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1 conducts UUV operations during BALTOPS 2026, by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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