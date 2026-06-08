Kadena Combatives Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009938" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Baily, 18th Security Forces Squadron training instructor, leads hand-to-hand combat training coordinated by the 18th Mission Support Group Top III at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2026. The training opportunity reinforced combat readiness and enhanced warrior skills for Team MSG members while demonstrating the organization’s commitment to professional development, mission readiness and the warrior ethos. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)