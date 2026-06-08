Kadena Combatives Course

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Baily, 18th Security Forces Squadron training instructor, leads hand-to-hand combat training coordinated by the 18th Mission Support Group Top III at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2026. The training opportunity reinforced combat readiness and enhanced warrior skills for Team MSG members while demonstrating the organization’s commitment to professional development, mission readiness and the warrior ethos. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 22:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009938
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-NW722-4500
|Filename:
|DOD_111758836
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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