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    Kadena Combatives Course

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    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Baily, 18th Security Forces Squadron training instructor, leads hand-to-hand combat training coordinated by the 18th Mission Support Group Top III at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2026. The training opportunity reinforced combat readiness and enhanced warrior skills for Team MSG members while demonstrating the organization’s commitment to professional development, mission readiness and the warrior ethos. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 22:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009938
    VIRIN: 260512-F-NW722-4500
    Filename: DOD_111758836
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Kadena Combatives Course, by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Indo-PACOM; USINDO-PACOM; USPACOM; 18MSG

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