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    Weather Warriors: A Day in the Life of the 1st Combat Weather Squadron on Camp Zama

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.08.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Weather dictates the battlefield. Here at Camp Zama, the 1st Combat Weather Squadron delivers the 24/7 tactical weather intelligence U.S. Army Japan relies on. Though headquartered out of Washington, these Airmen are fully integrated in Japan — briefing pilots, issuing vital installation warnings, and ensuring aviation safety. They don’t just report the weather, they enable the joint mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 21:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009932
    VIRIN: 260609-A-MS361-1535
    Filename: DOD_111758754
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, Weather Warriors: A Day in the Life of the 1st Combat Weather Squadron on Camp Zama, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Amy
    1st Combat Weather Squadron
    Air Force

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