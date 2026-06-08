U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen conduct an obstacle course during Fleet Marine Force training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2026. FMF training is a month-long specialized summer program for midshipmen, where they engage with key elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. Their training includes live-fire ranges, infantry immersion training, land navigation, and exposure to various Military Occupational Specialties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Del Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 20:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009930
|VIRIN:
|260604-M-MA692-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111758678
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Midshipmen conduct the O-Course, MCMAP during FMF training, by LCpl Ricardo DelCastillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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