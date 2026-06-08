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    B-Roll: Midshipmen conduct the O-Course, MCMAP during FMF training

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ricardo DelCastillo 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen conduct an obstacle course during Fleet Marine Force training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2026. FMF training is a month-long specialized summer program for midshipmen, where they engage with key elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. Their training includes live-fire ranges, infantry immersion training, land navigation, and exposure to various Military Occupational Specialties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Del Castillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 20:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009930
    VIRIN: 260604-M-MA692-1001
    Filename: DOD_111758678
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, B-Roll: Midshipmen conduct the O-Course, MCMAP during FMF training, by LCpl Ricardo DelCastillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Midshipmen, Blue Diamond, FMF, O-Course

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