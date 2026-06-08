B-Roll: U.S.  U.S. Marines with 1st CEB host live-fire range for Midshipmen

U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division host live-fire range for midshipmen during Fleet Marine Force training at Range 300 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 28, 2026. FMF training is a month-long specialized summer program for Marine Option midshipmen, where they engage with key elements of the Marine Air Ground -Task Force. Their training includes live-fire ranges, Infantry Immersion Training, land navigation, and exposure to various Military Occupational Specialties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 20:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009929
|VIRIN:
|260528-M-LQ016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111758662
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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