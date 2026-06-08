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    Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness

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    DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    The 60th Dental Squadron partnered with the University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine during a two-day symposium May 20-21, 2026, to provide Air Force dental residents hands-on training in canine dentistry and military working dog care. (U.S. Air Force video by Kenneth Abbate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009917
    VIRIN: 260520-F-OY799-3001
    Filename: DOD_111758532
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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