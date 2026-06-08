The 60th Dental Squadron partnered with the University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine during a two-day symposium May 20-21, 2026, to provide Air Force dental residents hands-on training in canine dentistry and military working dog care. (U.S. Air Force video by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009917
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-OY799-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111758532
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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