Federal, local public safety agencies to host World Cup safety and security press conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009914" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Federal and local public safety agencies host a World Cup safety and security press conference at U.S. Coast Guard Base Seattle, Wash., June 8, 2026. Federal and local agencies involved in safety and security for the World Cup gathered to collectively showcase each agencies role during the event and provided safety information to the media. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adrian Sanchez Villa)