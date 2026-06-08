Federal, local public safety agencies to host World Cup safety and security press conference

Federal and local public safety agencies host a World Cup safety and security press conference at U.S. Coast Guard Base Seattle, Wash., June 8, 2026. Federal and local agencies involved in safety and security for the World Cup gathered to collectively showcase each agencies role during the event and provided safety information to the media. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adrian Sanchez Villa)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 18:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1009914
|VIRIN:
|060826-G-GK178-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111758503
|Length:
|00:36:18
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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