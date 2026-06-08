(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Federal, local public safety agencies to host World Cup safety and security press conference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adrian Sanchez villa 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest

    Federal and local public safety agencies host a World Cup safety and security press conference at U.S. Coast Guard Base Seattle, Wash., June 8, 2026. Federal and local agencies involved in safety and security for the World Cup gathered to collectively showcase each agencies role during the event and provided safety information to the media. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adrian Sanchez Villa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 18:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1009914
    VIRIN: 060826-G-GK178-1001
    Filename: DOD_111758503
    Length: 00:36:18
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FIFA
    partnership
    Press Conference
    World Cup 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video