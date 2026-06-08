Skyfest 2026 WWII Veterans Interview

World War II veterans Joseph “Pat” Tully, 105, and Willis “Bill” Beckstrom, 99, recount their military service during a recorded interview during SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 7, 2026. The interviews were conducted to highlight our military heritage and commemorate past generations of service members. (U.S. Air Force video by 92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 17:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009909
|VIRIN:
|260607-F-F3205-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111758458
|Length:
|00:13:44
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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