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    Skyfest 2026 WWII Veterans Interview

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    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Courtesy Video

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    World War II veterans Joseph “Pat” Tully, 105, and Willis “Bill” Beckstrom, 99, recount their military service during a recorded interview during SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 7, 2026. The interviews were conducted to highlight our military heritage and commemorate past generations of service members. (U.S. Air Force video by 92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 17:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1009909
    VIRIN: 260607-F-F3205-2001
    Filename: DOD_111758458
    Length: 00:13:44
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    lethality
    content collection week
    Skyfest 2026

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