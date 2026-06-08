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    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria participates in a full-scale inland water rescue training exercise with Federal, state and local partner agencies in Sandy Oregon.

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    SANDY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET Astoria

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria conducts a full-scale inland water rescue training exercise with Clackamas Fire, the Oregon National Guard, and other partner agencies near Sandy Oregon, June 5, 2026. The exercise was designed to strengthen coordination and readiness during complex inland rescues. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 16:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009906
    VIRIN: 260605-G-PV420-1001
    Filename: DOD_111758356
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: SANDY, OREGON, US

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