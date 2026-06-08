A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria participates in a full-scale inland water rescue training exercise with Federal, state and local partner agencies in Sandy Oregon.

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria conducts a full-scale inland water rescue training exercise with Clackamas Fire, the Oregon National Guard, and other partner agencies near Sandy Oregon, June 5, 2026. The exercise was designed to strengthen coordination and readiness during complex inland rescues. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 16:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009906
|VIRIN:
|260605-G-PV420-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111758356
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|SANDY, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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