B Roll footage from the May 2026 Police Week Dodgeball Tournament at Goodfellow Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 16:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009900
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-EP494-7774
|Filename:
|DOD_111758318
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week May 2026 Dodgeball Tourn B Roll, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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