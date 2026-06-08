B-Roll: MCRC Hosts Educators Workshop at MCB Quantico

Marine Corps Recruiting Command hosts an Educators Workshop on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., June 1-5, 2026. The Educators Workshop gives college educators, administrators, and coaches from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 18:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009892
|VIRIN:
|260608-M-HP224-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111758082
|Length:
|00:06:49
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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