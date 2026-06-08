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    B-Roll: MCRC Hosts Educators Workshop at MCB Quantico

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    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command hosts an Educators Workshop on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., June 1-5, 2026. The Educators Workshop gives college educators, administrators, and coaches from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 18:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009892
    VIRIN: 260608-M-HP224-1001
    Filename: DOD_111758082
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: MCRC Hosts Educators Workshop at MCB Quantico, by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Educators Workshop
    OCS
    MCRC
    officer programs
    TBS
    Education

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